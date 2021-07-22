Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 58.5% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 91,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SQM opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.18. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

