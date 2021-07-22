Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.02% from the company’s previous close.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82. Methanex has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $36,165,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Methanex by 4.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Methanex by 723.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $5,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

