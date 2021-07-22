Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 27,317 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,317 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $29,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $190.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.69. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $124.13 and a 52-week high of $258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.17.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

