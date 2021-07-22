49,124 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of SCLEU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

