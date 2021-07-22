Berkley W R Corp Invests $481,000 in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

The Music Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The Music Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

About The Music Acquisition

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

