39,304 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $21,274,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $15,183,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $12,975,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $12,450,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

