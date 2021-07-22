ClinTex CTi Price Tops $0.0843 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00821743 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

CTI is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

