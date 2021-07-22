Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $140.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.87. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

SGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

