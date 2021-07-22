Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSBC opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

