Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Boosted by KeyCorp

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.60.

WSO opened at $281.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. Watsco has a 12-month low of $195.97 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Watsco by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

