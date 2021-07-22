J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of JBHT opened at $163.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $183.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.