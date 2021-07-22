Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 91,555 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,555 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $37,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

LASR stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 2.55.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

