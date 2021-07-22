Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Trimble were worth $42,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

