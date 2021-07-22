Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for FedNat in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

FNHC stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04. FedNat has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FedNat by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FedNat by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in FedNat during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in FedNat during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in FedNat by 45.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

