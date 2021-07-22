Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $742,000 in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSTRU. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,991,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

OSTRU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

