Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KVSC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.