United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.68. United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after buying an additional 174,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $3,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 75.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113,237 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USM opened at $37.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

