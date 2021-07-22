Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes $996,000 Position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Shares of LVRAU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

