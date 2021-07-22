PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,201 KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KVH Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in KVH Industries by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 63,328 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 590,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KVHI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on KVH Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other KVH Industries news, SVP Felise Feingold sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,835.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,960 shares in the company, valued at $836,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $40,791.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,952 shares of company stock worth $500,918. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

