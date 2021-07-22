PDT Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,209,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,370,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,967,000 after purchasing an additional 417,286 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

