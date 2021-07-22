Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 258,243 TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 258,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $270,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TZPSU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.