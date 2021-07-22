PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Silicom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 92,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44. Silicom Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $292.38 million, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

SILC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

