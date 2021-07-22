PDT Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Lands’ End by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lands’ End by 82.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

