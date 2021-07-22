Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

FIXX stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. Equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FIXX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

