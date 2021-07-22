PDT Partners LLC Invests $229,000 in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 8,843.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,825,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 38,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

