PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 502 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $506,839,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,262,000 after acquiring an additional 331,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $583.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

