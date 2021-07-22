PDT Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Resonant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RESN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Resonant during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Resonant during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resonant by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 111,279 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Resonant by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

RESN opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23. Resonant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resonant Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

