PDT Partners LLC Invests $268,000 in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $460.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.85. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

