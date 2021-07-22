Degenerator Price Tops $32.63 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00443909 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.92 or 0.01363493 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.