Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Alpha Teknova’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

