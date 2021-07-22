NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NuVasive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

