8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Dejan Deklich Sells 9,931 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $248,572.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 10,016 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $254,907.20.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $389,418.71.

On Friday, June 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $39,322.36.

On Monday, June 21st, Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $73,157.49.

On Monday, April 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $43,456.31.

EGHT opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,832,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

