Canadian National Railway to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.75. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.