Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $440.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stephens from $430.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.24.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $383.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,882,000 after acquiring an additional 167,364 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

