BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.