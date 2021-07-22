State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 255,024 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 171.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 255,024 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $61,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $182.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.16. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

