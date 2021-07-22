Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11. Apple has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

