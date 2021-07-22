The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Upgraded at Bank of America

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

IPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.84.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 454,354 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,558 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,104,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 154,275 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.