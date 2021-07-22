Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,067 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,086% compared to the average daily volume of 90 put options.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24. Sleep Number has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

