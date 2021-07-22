Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FL. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.48.

Shares of FL stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

