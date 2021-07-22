Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Signature Bank Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.31.

Signature Bank stock opened at $240.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Signature Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.