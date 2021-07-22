ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €720.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASML. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €573.27 ($674.44).

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.