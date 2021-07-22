Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.10.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $322.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen by 7,143.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

