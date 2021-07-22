William Blair Comments on The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.94. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

NYSE TRV opened at $151.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,111,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,953. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

