China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 362.43% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of COE opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $149.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of -0.81.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.64 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,254,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,124,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.