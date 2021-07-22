Tilray Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilray in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%.

TLRY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of TLRY opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

