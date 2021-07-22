Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.95 Per Share

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Secure Income REIT’s previous dividend of $3.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SIR stock opened at GBX 400 ($5.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -11.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 380.37. Secure Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 236.50 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 400 ($5.23).

Secure Income REIT Company Profile

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

