Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.95 Per Share

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Secure Income REIT’s previous dividend of $3.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SIR stock opened at GBX 400 ($5.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -11.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 380.37. Secure Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 236.50 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 400 ($5.23).
Secure Income REIT Company Profile
Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.