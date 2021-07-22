Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.60

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FRAN opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.15. Franchise Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The firm has a market cap of £146.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, insider Chris Dent purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £999.57 ($1,305.94). Also, insider Stephen Hemsley purchased 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £34,104 ($44,557.09).

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

