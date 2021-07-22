Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

