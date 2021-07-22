Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Life Storage worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.71. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $114.85.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

